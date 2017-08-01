The 136th annual Fancy Farm Picnic is schedule for this weekend in West Kentucky. It’s a two day affair where thousands of visitors come to the small community in Graves County and celebrate a homecoming of sorts.

The predominantly Catholic Church Community of St. Jerome’s church host a Knights of Columbus fish fry Friday evening while thousands of pounds of pork and mutton are cooked all night to be served Saturday until they run out.

Saturday afternoon the political speaking begins where Kentucky Democrats and Republicans banter one another on local, state and national issues. Kentucky Educational Television broadcasts the event “live” which has provided some interesting political bashing through the years. And a raffle drawing for a new vehicle is held Saturday night along with music on the band stand.

The picnic is open to everyone.