The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a John Deere Spray Rig.

The 2010 John Deere 4730 was taken from a farm located on State Route 1909, sometime between 10:00 in the morning last Saturday and on Easter Sunday.

The public is now being asked to report anything that may have been seen as suspicious near the farm site, or if anyone saw the spray rig being driven or transported during this time.

Tips to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department at 270-236-2545 will remain confidential.