With the first day of March on Thursday, many area farmers are setting their sites on preparation for corn planting.

With a mild and dry month, some producers will begin to plant corn crops for the season.

In Western Kentucky, farmers are hoping to have a drier early planting season than in 2017, which forced many to change their corn production to soybeans.

The Purchase Area of Western Kentucky did plant approximately 288,000 acres of corn last year.

The top producing county was in Graves, with 72,000 acres yielding just over 12.1 million bushels.

Graves County farmers averaged almost 179 bushel per acre, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The top bushel per acre farm average last season came in Fulton County, where 24,800 planted acres yielded 180.3 bushel per acre.

Hickman County farmers were just behind Fulton County producers with 180 bushel per acre, on just over 42,000 planted acres.