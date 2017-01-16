A two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Graves County resulted in the death of a Mayfield woman.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Department reported the wreck at the intersection of KY 339 and KY 121, between Fancy Farm and Lowes.

Reports said a 1991 Dodge truck operated by 50-year-old Patrick Wilson was traveling north on 339, and failed to stop at an intersection.

Wilson’s truck then struck the passenger side of a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Larry Wiggins, of Mayfield.

A passenger in Wiggins’ car, 52-year-old Kristie Wiggins of Mayfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports said Larry Wiggins was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for his injuries, while Wilson was taken to Lourdes Hospital, then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, after being ejected from his vehicle during the crash.