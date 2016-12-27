A fiery crash of a tractor trailer truck in McCracken County on Tuesday resulted in the death on one person.

Paducah police reports said the the tractor trailer truck crashed at the intersection of Cairo Road and I-24 Exit 3 off ramp to Paducah.

Investigations indicated the driver of the truck was traveling eastbound on I-24, when he traveled down the Exit ramp, crossed Cairo Road and then struck an earthen embankment.

The semi-truck caught fire and was fully engulfed when officers arrived at the scene around 9:30 Monday morning.

Witnesses to the crash said the driver did not exit the truck after the crash.

Officials were trying to identify the driver and notify the next of kin.

Traffic was blocked at the site for over six hours after the crash.