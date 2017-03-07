A Calloway County woman was killed in a two vehicle accident on Tuesday morning in Calloway County.

Kentucky State Police reports said Troopers were called just after 8:00 to the accident on Highway 641, near Tobacco Road.

Investigations have shown that 36 year old Tara Chandler, of Hazel, was driving a 2010 Dodge Caliber, when she entered the opposite lane and struck a 2013 Peterbuilt tractor trailer driven by 59 year old Hershel Preston, of Izard, Arkansas.

Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene, with Preston transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.