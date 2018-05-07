A Weakley County man died Friday afternoon as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 45 between Sharon and Greenfield.

Weakley County 911 dispatchers started getting calls on Friday, May 4th, at 3:11 pm about a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 45. Dispatchers then dispatched the Martin Fire Department and EMS teams to the call between Sharon and Greenfield by the bridges just south of Sharon on Hwy 45 at the Obion River Bridge.

Upon arriving at the scene, two vehicles were in the roadway, with one appearing to have rolled over. The driver of one vehicle required extrication and, according to Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings, the patient was removed within seven minutes with assistance from the Martin Fire Department.

Firefighters used extreme precautions as the fuel tank had ruptured and gasoline was pouring onto the roadway, Eddings said.

Air Evac landed on Hwy 45 to transport the extricated driver, who was not stable enough for air transportation and later died at the Tennova Healthcare – Volunteer Martin Emergency Room.

Two passengers from the second vehicle were transported by EMS to Milan General Hospital with injuries.

THP will release further details of the accident upon completion of the full report.