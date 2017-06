Thursday morning just after 8:00, Marshall County Central Dispatch received calls of an injury crash on Purchase Parkway.

According to information from Deputy Steven Oakley who investigated the crash, a vehicle, driven by 52 year old Ann G. Newcom, of Marion, was going southbound on the Purchase Parkway when it hydroplaned and crossed the median striking a semi-truck.

Ms.Newcom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck, 48 year old Sean Mohs of Paducah, was not injured.