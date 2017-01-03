The Martin fire that killed two girls Sunday night at 318 Main Street was determined to be accidental.

Martin Police Investigators with assistance from the State Bomb and Arson unit, TBI, and ATF, came to the conclusion that the fatal fire was accidental.

Investigators say the fire began in or at a cook stove located in the laundry room of the residence.

Meanwhile, electrical engineers and insurance company investigators are working to find out the exact ignition factor of the fire.

7-year-old Maliyah Yarbrough and her 8-year-old sister Abreanna Yarbrough both died of smoke inhalation.