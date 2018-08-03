Troopers at Kentucky State Police Post 1 were called to a motorcycle collision in Marshall County that resulted in a fatality.

Preliminary investigations indicate 54 year old Jack Clark Jr. of Benton, was traveling west on KY 348 on his motorcycle, when he ran into a stopped Dodge Magnum operated by 39 year old Robin Caruso, also of Benton.

After striking the rear end of Caruso’s vehicle, reports said Clark and his motorcycle crossed into the east bound lane and was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 43 year old Todd Whitis, of Mayfield.

State Police said Clark was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Marshall County Coroner.

An investigation of the crash is still ongoing by

KSP Collision Reconstructionist Detective Michael Robichaud.

