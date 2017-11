Authorities have not released the details yet but Thunderbolt Radio News has learned at least one person died in the automobile crash that took place Saturday evening around six on U-S Highway 51 involving three vehicles near the AMTRAK train station.

A family member confirmed a woman died as the result of inujuries. At least one other person was airlifted to Vanderbilt Saturday night.

Details are expected later today. Fulton Police are investigating.