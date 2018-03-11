A single vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in death of the driver.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported that 25 year old Nathan Donald Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, following the wreck in the area of Hayes School Road in the Farmington community.

Sheriff’s reports said Taylor was traveling East on KY-1890, when his vehicle dropped off the roadway, traveled across a field and struck a tree.

The report said the vehicle exploded on impact and burned completely.

The crash occurred just before 2:00 on Sunday morning.