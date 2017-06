KSP Troopers say inmate Reggie Rankins escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center in Hickman after 9 last night.At 1:30 a.m., an emergency head count was performed at the detention center and Rankins was not present and it was learned that a convenience store was broken into prior to that headcount

He is a 23-year-old black man, 5’10 talk with black hair, brown eyes and a medium build. Rankins was serving time for second and third degree burglary, and theft.