An annual tradition of feeding individuals for the Thanksgiving holiday will continue in Union City this year.

Bro. Dan Huggins, of the Refuge Church of Union City, said the Feeding of the 5,000 and Soul Food Cafe will take place on the same day.

Bro. Huggins said this years event and distribution will take place at the Obion County Fairgrounds.

Also on the night of November 21st, the Soul Food Cafe at the Fairgrounds will give local residents the opportunity to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Bro. Huggins said items for the event are still in need, that includes canned fruit, cranberry sauce, canned yams and snack cakes or cookies.