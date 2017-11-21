The annual tradition of a Thanksgiving feeding, based on a biblical story, will take place today in Obion County.

Bro. Dan Huggins, of the Refuge Church of Union City, talked about the joint efforts of the Obion County Ministerial Association, along with many churches, businesses and volunteers.

Plans call for the distribution of 1,500 grocery bags today at the Fairgrounds in Union City, which contain a meal designed to feed four people.

Bro. Huggins said both the “Feeding of the 5,000” and sit down traditional Thanksgiving meal tonight is free to anyone who lives in Obion County.