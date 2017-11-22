The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Paducah man on charges of hunting deer as a convicted felon.

Sheriff’s department reports said 35 year old Robert Morris Sr. killed a deer with a rifle, and made a posting of a photo on Facebook.

Detectives familiar with Morris knew he had prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and receiving stolen property, and could not possess a firearm or ammunition.

Detectives went to a location in McCracken County, where Morris was seen standing beside a truck in a field, dressed in hunting clothes.

Morris admitted to having a .243 bolt action rifle in the truck, and ammunition was found on his possession.

Officers then charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, hunting without a license and illegal taking of wildlife.