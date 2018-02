The Hickman-Dorena Ferry has temporarily halted operation due to a mechanical issue.

Kentucky Transportation officials say parts have been ordered, but it make take a few days for them to be fabricated, delivered, and installed.

The Hickman-Dorena Ferry anticipates remaining closed for 2 or 3 days.

The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena.