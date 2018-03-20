The Hickman-Dorena Ferry re-opened for operations on Tuesday morning.

Kentucky Transportation reports said Mississippi River floodwaters have dropped sufficiently to allow the ferry to resume their service.

The ferry halted operation on February 23rd, when floodwaters covered the Kentucky landing and KY 1354 that leads to the landing in the Hickman Harbor.

The ferry will resume service operating on the regular summer schedule.

The Hickman-Dorena Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.