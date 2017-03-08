The establishment of a central fiber hub for West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications to be located at Martin Elementary and Middle Schools, could be approved at the Weakley County School Board meeting in Dresden at 4 Thursday.

The potential hub would serve as a central location for local fiber internet services outside the school system, and would likely be housed in a small ten by ten building at both Martin Elementary and Martin Middle.

Meanwhile, the annual approval of athletic practices in Weakley County to take place during the school day is expected to be approved by the Weakley County School Board.

The school board will also likely approve the 2017-2018 school calendar at this meeting.

School Director Randy Frazier will present a building report update on Westview, which still has work left on an auxiliary gym to house practices from virtually all sports, along with renovations in the bandroom.

The Weakley County School Board will meet at 4 Thursday afternoon at Dresden Elementary School.