Fiber Internet was a hot topic at the Dresden City Board meeting Monday night as Mayor Jeff Washburn and some board members were skeptical of a county-wide fiber plan.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn says fiber Internet forums like the meeting held last week by Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, are missing out on information.

Mayor Washburn says he dislikes how smaller cities are being treated in the scope of a county-wide fiber Internet plan.

Alderman Gwin Anderson says it’s a good idea to take a look at a fiber Internet provider while being prepared to make a city-wide decision in Dresden on the fiber issue.

In other news, a TDOT grant bid by the Martin Paving Company to create a handicapped accessible sidewalk on Evergreen Street for $308,247, was unanimously approved by the Dresden City Board.

The city board also approved a Farmer’s Market vendor fee for ten dollars that would give access to the city’s monthly Flea Market.

Meanwhile, the Dresden City Board passed the first reading of a right of way ordinance, that would give the municipality authority and the final say if companies wanted to come in and place fiber in the ground.

An animal control ordinance giving the health officer more authority was also passed on its first reading.

Also, A2H Contracting should begin paving at the Walking Trail on American Drive in the next week or so.

The next Dresden City Board Meeting is May 1st.