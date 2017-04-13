Greenfield’s Fiddlestick Festival is celebrating its 21st year this now thru Saturday with local residents expecting large numbers of patrons to enjoy free carnival rides and sample the “Fiddlestick.”

Pope’s Concession’s owner, James Roy Pope’s father Jimmy Pope, came up with the idea for the ice cream treat and as a result has made it a favorite you’ll find on hundreds of carmival midways throughout the South.

The festival is set up in downtown Greenfield and all rides are free as the carnival season officially opens for the Pope family today and will continue thru November.

Several bands will provide entertainment and there’s an ice cream eating contest this weekend as well.