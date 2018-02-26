The 2018 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship field is set. Belmont won its second regular-season title and the No. 1 seed. UT Martin is the No. 2 seed while SIUE earned the No. 3 seed followed by Jacksonville State, Morehead State, Austin Peay, Southeast Missouri and Murray State.

The championship will be held February 28 through March 3 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The entire tournament will be streamed on the OVC Digital Network and ESPN3.

2018 OVC Women’s Basketball Championship

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday, February 28

Game 1 – #1 Belmont vs. #8 Murray State – 1 p.m.

Game 2 – #2 UT Martin vs. #7 Southeast Missouri – 3 p.m.

FIRST ROUND – Thursday, March 1

Game 3 – #4 Jacksonville State vs. #5 Morehead State – 1 p.m.

Game 4 -#3 SIUE vs. #6 Austin Peay – 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS – Friday, March 2

Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner – 1 p.m.

Game 6 – Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Saturday, March 3

Game 7 – Semifinal winners – 2 p.m.

All Times Central