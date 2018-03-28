A 50-mile walk to Memphis will begin on Saturday, to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The PEARSON Foundation, a faith based mentoring and community service organization based in Pearl, Mississippi, will sponsor the event.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Foundation president and CEO Jarvis Ward explained the event.

Ward said once in Memphis on Tuesday, the group will attend a Memphis Youth Rally at the historic New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, then join activities at the National Civil Rights Museum on Wednesday, where Dr. King was assassinated.

Ward said it was his hope that all of the participants understand the history involved in the anniversary of the event.

Police from the Pearl Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, along with other municipal and county law enforcement officers, will provide escort for the entire walking route.

Ward said Tennesseans are being encouraged to join the walk at the State Line in honor of the anniversary of Dr. King’s death.