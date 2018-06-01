The final school system to still be in session locally will close for Summer break today.

Students in the Fulton County School System will dismiss this afternoon, with graduation ceremonies to be held tonight at the high school.

For the first time in history, the school was forced to attend classes on a day in June, following several missed days throughout the year for weather and flu related issues.

Superintendent Aaron Collins said students attend classes early each day to build time for issues such as snow and illness, but that accrued time was not accepted this year by the state.

Forty-two Fulton County Seniors will receive their degrees tonight in ceremonies at 7:00.