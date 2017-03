Today is the final day to submit nominations for a couple of categories at the Weakley County Chamber Awards Banquet, to be held April 18th at 6 on UTM’s campus.

Last minute requests will be taken for Business of the Year, the Youth Achievement Award, and Weakley Countian of the Year.

Meanwhile, the last day to RSVP for the Chamber Awards Banquet is Friday April 7th.

The Weakley County Chamber Awards Banquet is Tuesday April 18th at 6 in the University Center at UT Martin.