The UT Martin Civil Rights conference saves the best for last on a day that runs from 9:30 this morning until 7 tonight.

A program with Dr. Amrita Myers titled “Black Lives Matter in Historical Perspective” begins the day at 9:30 in the University Center.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nyama McCarthy-Brown gives a dance performance at “Shadows of Hope” at 1, while Dr. Henry Parker and Dr. David Barber present “Why Black Lives Matter to White People” at 2:30, as both programs are in Watkins Auditorium this afternoon.

The UTM Collegiate Gospel Choir will open the conference’s keynote event at 7, while Keynote speaker Kwame Rose will conclude the conference with an event simply titled “Black Lives Matter”.