Final Flight Classic:

Twelve games are on the schedule Friday with the Final Flight Baseball Classic.

At Elam Stadium:

9:00 – Glenbrook North will play Twin Lakes

11:00 – Crockett County will face Henry County

1:00 – McKenzie will play Crawfordsville

3:00 – Westview will face Slippery Rock

Thompson Field:

9:00 – Tipton-Rosemark will play Hueytown

11:00 – Gibson County will play Plainfield South

1:00 – Union City will play Unity

3:00 – Ballard Memorial will play Halls

At the Martin Recreation Complex, losers games from today will be played at 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30.