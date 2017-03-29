Today is the first of four scheduled days of the “Final Flight Baseball Classic” in Union City.

Twelve high school teams from Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana are in Union City for pool play.

Today’s games will start at 3:30 on Thompson Field, with Halls taking on John Hersey, Illinois.

At 5:30, Gibson County will face Ballard Memorial.

At Elam Stadium at 4:00, Waukegan, Illinois will play Dyersburg, with Dyersburg to take on Union City at 6:00.

And at 8:00, the Golden Tornadoes will face Waukegan in the final game of the day.