Sixteen high school baseball teams, from six states, will converge to Union City for the annual “Final Flight Baseball Classic.”

The four day event will be held Wednesday thru Saturday, with games to take place at Elam Stadium and Thompson Field in Union City, and the Martin Recreation Complex.

Tennessee will be represented by Union City, Westview, McKenzie, Halls, Henry County, Gibson County, Crockett County and Tipton-Rosemark.

Traveling to Union City will be the Illinois teams of Glenbrook North, Unity and Plainfield South, along with Twin Lakes and Crawfordville of Indiana; Hueytown, Alabama; Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania and Ballard Memorial of Kentucky.

Twenty-five games, including the championship, are on schedule for Union City, with six games scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Martin.