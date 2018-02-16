Boys
Class AAA
School Record Pts Prv
1. Memphis East (11) 22-3 123 1
2. Bearden 29-1 115 2
3. Blackman (2) 26-0 110 3
4. Southwind 27-1 85 4
5. Cleveland 20-3 80 5
6. Gallatin 23-5 48 T9
7. Maryville 23-5 34 7
7. Dyer Co. 22-4 34 6
9. Franklin 22-4 17 NR
10. Riverdale 20-5 15 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Clarksville NE 12.
Class AA
School Record Pts Prv
1. East Nashville (13) 28-0 130 1
2. Hamilton 23-2 117 2
3. Dyersburg 21-3 98 3
4. Stratford 17-6 84 4
5. Upperman 23-4 80 6
6. Fulton 18-7 48 5
7. Fayette Ware 20-6 40 8
8. Brainerd 19-4 20 9
9. Austin-East 14-2 19 7
10. Cumberland Co. 19-7 12 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Class A
School Record Pts Prv
1. Douglass (9) 23-1 126 2
2. Van Buren Co. (2) 22-5 111 3
3. LEAD Academy (2) 22-3 102 1
4. Middleton 20-4 85 6
5. Union City 22-5 66 7
6. Summertown 20-4 45 8
6. Monterey 23-6 45 4
8. Humboldt 19-8 36 5
8. Cosby 22-4 36 9
10. Columbia Academy 19-6 30 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Loretto 18.
Division II
School Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Acad. (9) 19-5 114 1
2. Briarcrest 26-2 106 2
3. Goodpasture (3) 27-1 98 3
4. Baylor 16-6 81 5
5. Grace Christian 21-6 66 7
5. McCallie 23-6 66 4
7. Knoxville Webb 23-5 45 6
8. CPA 23-7 28 10
9. Christian Brothers 17-7 19 9
10. MBA 18-6 12 NR
Girls
Class AAA
School Record Pts Prv
1. Riverdale (12) 26-1 128 1
2. Bradley Central (1) 26-0 118 2
3. Cane Ridge 25-0 105 3
4. Morristown West 21-2 87 4
5. Stewarts Creek 21-3 72 5
6. Daniel Boone 24-4 68 7
7. Oak Ridge 21-5 41 9
7. Franklin 23-2 41 10
9. East Hamilton 22-4 29 6
10. Dickson Co. 23-3 12 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Class AA
School Record Pts Prv
1. Upperman (11) 28-0 128 1
2. Westview (1) 26-2 116 2
3. Cheatham Co. 21-1 91 5
4. South Greene (1) 25-4 75 4
5. Cumberland Co. 24-2 68 3
6. Northview Academy 24-2 45 T9
7. Dyersburg 21-4 55 T9
8. Macon Co. 24-4 41 6
9. Meigs Co. 23-4 28 8
10. East Nashville 20-7 24 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Creek Wood 13.
Class A
School Record Pts Prv
1. Clarkrange (9) 27-2 125 T1
2. Greenfield (2) 26-1 115 T1
3. Summertown (2) 25-1 107 3
4. Huntingdon 20-1 90 4
5. Pickett Co. 23-2 81 5
6. Moore Co. 22-5 63 6
7. Tellico Plains 24-2 49 7
8. Peabody 20-7 33 9
9. Sunbright 25-5 28 10
10. Gibson Co. 21-8 10 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division II
School Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Acad. (11) 24-1 119 1
2. Goodpasture (1) 27-2 99 3
3. Northpoint 25-2 90 4
4. Ensworth 17-5 82 2
5. USJ 24-3 80 5
6. Providence Christian 20-2 68 T6
7. FRA 21-5 46 T6
8. Baylor 16-9 29 10
9. Friendship Christian 24-7 24 9
10. Father Ryan 14-10