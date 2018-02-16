Boys

Class AAA

School Record Pts Prv

1. Memphis East (11) 22-3 123 1

2. Bearden 29-1 115 2

3. Blackman (2) 26-0 110 3

4. Southwind 27-1 85 4

5. Cleveland 20-3 80 5

6. Gallatin 23-5 48 T9

7. Maryville 23-5 34 7

7. Dyer Co. 22-4 34 6

9. Franklin 22-4 17 NR

10. Riverdale 20-5 15 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clarksville NE 12.

Class AA

School Record Pts Prv

1. East Nashville (13) 28-0 130 1

2. Hamilton 23-2 117 2

3. Dyersburg 21-3 98 3

4. Stratford 17-6 84 4

5. Upperman 23-4 80 6

6. Fulton 18-7 48 5

7. Fayette Ware 20-6 40 8

8. Brainerd 19-4 20 9

9. Austin-East 14-2 19 7

10. Cumberland Co. 19-7 12 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Class A

School Record Pts Prv

1. Douglass (9) 23-1 126 2

2. Van Buren Co. (2) 22-5 111 3

3. LEAD Academy (2) 22-3 102 1

4. Middleton 20-4 85 6

5. Union City 22-5 66 7

6. Summertown 20-4 45 8

6. Monterey 23-6 45 4

8. Humboldt 19-8 36 5

8. Cosby 22-4 36 9

10. Columbia Academy 19-6 30 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Loretto 18.

Division II

School Record Pts Prv

1. Brentwood Acad. (9) 19-5 114 1

2. Briarcrest 26-2 106 2

3. Goodpasture (3) 27-1 98 3

4. Baylor 16-6 81 5

5. Grace Christian 21-6 66 7

5. McCallie 23-6 66 4

7. Knoxville Webb 23-5 45 6

8. CPA 23-7 28 10

9. Christian Brothers 17-7 19 9

10. MBA 18-6 12 NR

Girls

Class AAA

School Record Pts Prv

1. Riverdale (12) 26-1 128 1

2. Bradley Central (1) 26-0 118 2

3. Cane Ridge 25-0 105 3

4. Morristown West 21-2 87 4

5. Stewarts Creek 21-3 72 5

6. Daniel Boone 24-4 68 7

7. Oak Ridge 21-5 41 9

7. Franklin 23-2 41 10

9. East Hamilton 22-4 29 6

10. Dickson Co. 23-3 12 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Class AA

School Record Pts Prv

1. Upperman (11) 28-0 128 1

2. Westview (1) 26-2 116 2

3. Cheatham Co. 21-1 91 5

4. South Greene (1) 25-4 75 4

5. Cumberland Co. 24-2 68 3

6. Northview Academy 24-2 45 T9

7. Dyersburg 21-4 55 T9

8. Macon Co. 24-4 41 6

9. Meigs Co. 23-4 28 8

10. East Nashville 20-7 24 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Creek Wood 13.

Class A

School Record Pts Prv

1. Clarkrange (9) 27-2 125 T1

2. Greenfield (2) 26-1 115 T1

3. Summertown (2) 25-1 107 3

4. Huntingdon 20-1 90 4

5. Pickett Co. 23-2 81 5

6. Moore Co. 22-5 63 6

7. Tellico Plains 24-2 49 7

8. Peabody 20-7 33 9

9. Sunbright 25-5 28 10

10. Gibson Co. 21-8 10 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division II

School Record Pts Prv

1. Brentwood Acad. (11) 24-1 119 1

2. Goodpasture (1) 27-2 99 3

3. Northpoint 25-2 90 4

4. Ensworth 17-5 82 2

5. USJ 24-3 80 5

6. Providence Christian 20-2 68 T6

7. FRA 21-5 46 T6

8. Baylor 16-9 29 10

9. Friendship Christian 24-7 24 9

10. Father Ryan 14-10