UT Martin will host a final orientation and registration session on August 10 for any students who have not yet attended an on-campus orientation.

Attendance at an orientation session is mandatory for all incoming freshman.

Erin Chesnutt from the Office of University Relations says students must have received an official acceptance letter from UT Martin to attend orientation. Registration is $45 per student and $20 per additional guest, including parents, guardians, siblings and friends. No tuition or fee payments are due until August 22.

Orientation begins that morning with check-in and an administrative fair at 8:00. An official welcome will begin at 8:45. Break-out sessions discussing Greek life, student organizations, travel-study opportunities and the transition to college will be held later in the morning.

Following lunch in the Skyhawk Dining Hall, additional sessions in housing, dining options, academic success, choosing a major and purchasing textbooks will be held. Students will then meet with a faculty adviser to register for classes beginning at 1:15.

Special sessions for parents will help families learn more about college life at UTM and the expectations students will experience both from the campus community and the academic faculty. A departmental panel will host representatives from the offices of public safety, student life, disability services, student success, First-Year Initiative, and career planning and development to discuss their respective areas.

Visit utm.edu/soar to register. If you have not yet attended an orientation session and cannot participate on August 10, contact Mary Wiggins, assistant director of admissions, at 731-881-7740 or [email protected] as soon as possible to discuss alternate accommodations.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...