UT Martin is hosting its final orientation and registration session tomorrow for any incoming freshmen who haven’t attended the mandatory session.

Erin Chesnutt with the Office of University Relations says students must have received an official acceptance letter from UTM to attend orientation.

Registration is $45 dollars per student and $20 for each additional guest.

Orientation begins tomorrow morning at 8:00 and includes informative sessions throughout the day.

Students will meet with a faculty adviser to register for classes beginning at 1:15.

UTM fall classes begin August 27.

