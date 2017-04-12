The first of the four finalists for the position of Athletic Director at UT-Martin will be on campus today.

Shannon Ealy will be participating in an open forum presentation at 2:30 at the Boling University Center.

Ealy most recently served eight years as senior associate athletic director for internal operations at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

During his term there, he was involved with many aspects of athletics which included the master planning of campus athletic facilities, fundraising, search and recruitment and athletic marketing.

Ealy holds a Master’s degree in sports administration and facility management from Ohio University.

Today’s forum is open to the public.