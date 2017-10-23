Former 8th District Congressman Stephen Fincher says he’s in the race to become United States Senator to succeed incumbent Bob Corker. Fincher made the announcement in an interview with USA Today saying he wants to go back to Washington to help push President Trump’s agenda and shake up a ”do nothing” Congress.

Fincher spent six years in Washington before stepping down. Incumbent David Kustoff succeeded Fincher in the House. Other Republicans seeking the seat include Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, Andy Ogles, the former head of the Koch Brothers’ funded Americans for Prosperity-Tennessee and Larry Crim. Former Governor Phil Bredesen is thinking about running for Senate while Nashville Attorney James Mackler is in the race.

Mr. Fincher, who calls himself a “results-oriented” conservative, wrapped up a 10 day listening tour across the state before making his announcement. If elected he said he would seek to repeal the Affordable Care Act, support the president’s tax overhaul, push changes to immigration law and work to improve the state’s workforce development at two years schools.

Fincher is a cotton farmer with his family in Fincher Farms, sings gospel music and attends Archer’s Chapel United Methodist Church. He is married and he and his wife Lynn they have three children.