The Kentucky Public Service Commission has issued a fine to a Western Kentucky company involving a fatal electrocution.

In a press release, the Public Service Commission ordered the Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation to pay a total of $20,000 in connection with the death of lineman Joshua Franklin on January 6th of 2017.

The Commission found eight separate safety violations, following Franklin’s electrocution from a 7,200 volt line that he and another lineman had been sent to repair.

The release said the violations were mostly related to the failure of Jackson Purchase employees taking required safety precautions when working on lines that are energized.

During the investigation, the additional lineman on the scene said a safety device on the line indicated there was no power flowing through the line.

In a subsequent inspection of the safety device, it was found to be faulty, indicating that power was off, when it was not.

The order then stated that Franklin’s death came after he did not check the line, and the incorrect assumption led him to forego the use of protective equipment.

Jackson Purchase Energy is based in Paducah and serves about 30,000 customers in six Western Kentucky counties.