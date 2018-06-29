An early morning fire Wednesday at a popular Paris Landing restaurant is now under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Sheriff Monte Belew says firefighters with the Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at the Blues Landing restaurant in Buchanan around 2:00 Wednesday morning after a Sheriff’s deputy reported smoke coming from the building.

Belew says firefighters reported the rear of the building, as well as a storage building and a vehicle parked nearby were also on fire.

The restaurant sustained an estimated $50,000 dollars in heavy damage.

Meanwhile, restaurant owner Mark Berg is trying to help his employees find work while the restaurant is closed.