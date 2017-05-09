A Tuesday afternoon fire destroyed an automotive workshop and heavily damaged a home at 145 East Main St. in Dresden across from The First Methodist Church.

Witnesses said a torch may have caused the blaze that set the shop on fire which was operated by William Henry Mosely. The home is owned Stan Hurt. At least one vehicle that was inside the workshop was destroyed along with several tires and other automotive and shop equipment.

Firefighters contained the blaze but brick home that was still standing but will likely be considered a loss.

Firefighters from Dresden, Palmersville, Sharon and Martin were all on the scene working together to extinguish the blaze in the heavily populated area of Dresden