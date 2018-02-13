What could have been a dangerous situation in Hickman on Tuesday, fortunately ended with no damage or injuries.

Around noon, a natural gas fire began spewing out of the ground at the Little General Store located at the intersection of Seventh Street and Union City Highway.

The fire led to the closing of nearby businesses, evacuation of some residents, and the closing of several streets and roads.

The fire was located above underground gasoline tanks at the business, causing even greater concern for emergency personnel on the scene.

After the arrival of the State Fire Marshall from Eddyville, along with fire departments from Union City, Fulton and Cayce, a plan was devised to cut the gas supply from the leaking line.

Hickman Fire Chief Tommy Ramsey said Hickman Public Works employees dug a hole to the natural gas line, with a contractor clamping the supply.

Chief Ramsey said the ground fires near the gasoline pumps burned out over a period of an hour.

The Chief said it was fortunate that the situation ended with no damage, saying the fire near the fuel tanks posed very dangerous risk for all who were involved at the scene.

City officials in Hickman were attempting to install a new gas line following the fire, which serves the Little General Store, City Hall and the Citizens Bank.