A Union City man was arrested and charged following an alleged argument that involved a firearm.

Union City police reports said officers were dispatched to South Second and Jackson Street, in reference to a man who drove up to a residence and wanted to fight.

At the scene, 40 year old Richard Goodsell told officers that 49 year old James Allen Collins, of South Second Street, drove by his residence multiple times and stared in his direction.

The report said Collins finally stopped at the home, and allegedly pulled a pistol from his side, as Goodsell met him at the road.

Godsell told officers that Collins first turned the gun sideways, but then turned the weapon and placed his finger on the trigger.

The police report said a witness to the incident yelled that he was calling police, and Collins entered his truck and drove from the scene.

Collins was later located by officers and arrested on charges of aggravated assault.