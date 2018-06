Eight firefighters completed their recruit training this week in Martin.

Martin Fire Department Training Officer Kory Green says the recruits were from Sharon, Greenfield, Dresden, Como, Gleason, Latham, and Pillowville.

Green says during the 10-week 80-hour class, recruits were taught the skills they need to be a successful firefighter for their town and fire department.

Recruits will now move on to live burn training to become certified firefighters.