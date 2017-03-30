The future First Community Bank in Dresden will now have up to 22 parking spaces for use after an ordinance passed at the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Monday.

The new bank initially proposed 25 parking spots, but ran into problems under zoning categories as the “Office Only” category would allow fewer parking spaces, while “Retail” would require too many.

Meanwhile, The Dresden Zoning Board of Appeals followed a municipal trend from other cities that set up parking spots based upon square feet of the facility.

The board approved a zoning ordinance that allowed one parking space per 300 square feet of the First Community Bank in Dresden.

The First Community Bank is set to be located on Highway 22 with nearly two acres of property.