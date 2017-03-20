Today is the first official day of Spring.

Vernal equinox occurred, which will give the day 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness for the seasonal transition.

With vernal equinox, the sun crosses the celestial equator on its way to the north, which allows increased sunlight hours.

Spring will also start with one of the warmest days of the new year, as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70’s this afternoon.

The Spring season will remain in affect until June 21st, when the first day of summer will begin.