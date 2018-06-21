Today is the first day of Summer.

In the Northern Hemisphere, Summer solstice occurs when the Sun reaches both its highest and northernmost point in the sky.

This occurrence takes place at 6:07 Thursday morning.

Summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere also means today will be the longest day of year, with sunset at 8:17 meaning over 14.5 hours of daylight.

But, following the beginning of Summer, comes the decent into shorter daylight hours.

The transition of shorter days will continue until the first day of Fall, which is scheduled this year for September 22nd.