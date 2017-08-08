Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman James Comer is in Israel this week.

Comer is part of a congressional delegation attending an educational seminar on critical foreign policy and national security issues facing Israel and the United States.

The members will engage in discussions with the Israeli parliament, military officers and representatives from the Palestinian Authority.

Congressman Comer said he was a proud supporter of the State of Israel, and hopes to enhance the longstanding friendship built on democratic values and partnerships with defense, trade, agriculture and other mutual interests.

The trip is being led by the American Israel Foundation, which adheres to all House Ethics rules and uses no taxpayer dollars to travel.

The delegation is expected to return next Tuesday.