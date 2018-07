Union City Council members heard the first reading of a mandated ordinance that will add a new fee to utility bills.

During Tuesday afternoon’s Council meeting, Planning and Codes Director Jim Temple, Mayor Terry Hailey and Councilman Randy Barnes spoke about the Stormwater Utility Ordinance.

The ordinance will become law when council members hold a second reading.

City Attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. told board members the added $2.50 utility fee will go in affect 15 days following the second reading.

