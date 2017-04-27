The Paris J-C’s are frying fish at the World’s biggest Fish Fry in Paris. Thousands of pounds of catfish are served during the week to celebrate the long standing tradition of the relationship Paris and Henry County have with Kentucky Lake.

The Arts and Crafts show is underway at the fairgournds this afternoon from 5 til 9, fish is being served in the fish tent from 5 til 9 with the price for all you can eat fish at 12 dollars for adults and 8 dollars for children 6 to 12.

The Carnival will be on the midway at the Henry County fairgrounds beginning at 5 this afternoon.

And tonight’s I-P-R-A Rodeo will begin at the fairgrounds at 7:30. Admission is only $5.00.

Tomorrow the Grand Parade begin at 10 .. a number of schools are out because of the parade.