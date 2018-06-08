The Martin Kiwanis Club, Martin Parks and Recreation, and TWRA are sponsoring a Free Fishing Derby Saturday for children 14 and younger at the Martin Recreation Complex lake.

The event is from 8:00 until noon with registration from 8:00 until 9:00.

Categories are Ages 5 and under, 6 to 8, 9 to 11, and 12 to 14.

The Martin Kiwanis Club will present several awards in the four age divisions and the Martin Parks and Recreation Department will also raffle prizes.

Participants are asked to bring a pole, bait, bucket or stringer, lawn chair, and something to drink.

The event is part of the TWRA’s Annual Free Fishing Day in Tennessee on Saturday.