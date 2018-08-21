Five Northwest Tennessee communities have been awarded part of $15 million dollars from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to help fund parks and recreation projects.

The City of McKenzie is receiving a $60,000 dollar grant for improvements to Mulberry Park and City Park.

The Carroll County Watershed Authority is receiving $250,000 dollars to continue developments at the recently constructed RV park/dam side of the lake.

The City of Paris is receiving half a million dollars for improvements to Eiffel Tower Park.

The City of Humboldt is receiving over $498,000 dollars for improvements to Bailey Park.

And Parkers Crossroads is receiving $75,000 dollars for park improvements.

All of the grants awarded are matching grants.

