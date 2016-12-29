Five Dresden football players were honored with selections on the Tennessee Sports Writers’ Association Class 1A All-State team.

Quarterback Dresser Winn, wide receiver Austin Thomas, and lineman Dalton Meadows made the team on offense, while Jordan Mitchell at linebacker and Dylan Yates at the athlete slot were recognized on the defense side.

In other news, Indiana and Memphis are looking at Winn to play college football, while Yates is hoping to play FBS football next season.

Meanwhile, Union City’s Tucker Kennedy made the All-State team at running back and Peabody lineman Preston Fesmire also made the squad.