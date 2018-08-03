Five new County Commission members will take their seat following the General Election in Obion County.

In District 1, incumbents Donnie Braswell, Ralph Puckett and Andy Crocker were re-elected.

In District 2, Republican Ryan Ellegood was elected to the board, along with incumbents Kenneth Barnes and Allen Nohsey.

In District 3, Republican candidate Rob Holman will take a seat on the Commission, with incumbents Ricky Boyd and Kenneth Blake Cheatham also winning.

In District 4, James Gray won an unopposed seat to the board, and will replace Norma Fowler, who did not seek re-election.

In District 5, Jerry Lamastus will be a Commission newcomer, joining incumbents Paul Albright and James Beasley.

District 6 will have a new representative with Eugene Hudgins winning, along with incumbents Terry Roberts and Donnie Walton.

And in District 7, incumbents Jim Bondurant, Steve Goodrich and Sam Sinclair Jr. all retained their seat.

In the lone School Board race in the General Election, incumbent Chairman Fritz Fussell defeated Shawn Johnson 635 to 540.

